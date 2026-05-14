Meghalaya police gets Rs 30 crore vehicle boost to strengthen operations across state
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma flagged off 95 new vehicles for Meghalaya Police in Shillong on Thursday. The nearly Rs 30 crore addition is aimed at improving mobility, outreach and emergency response across the state.
- The fleet includes troop carriers, buses, mini trucks and off-road vehicles
- Maruti Jimnys will serve difficult terrain and remote locations statewide
- Most vehicles were funded through the Centre's state police assistance scheme
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday, May 14, flagged off 95 new vehicles for the Meghalaya Police in Shillong as part of the state government’s push to strengthen policing, mobility and emergency response capabilities across the state.
The fleet, procured at a cost of nearly Rs 30 crore, includes troop carriers, buses, mini trucks, Tata Yodha vehicles for CID operations and Maruti Jimnys designed for deployment in difficult terrain and remote locations. Senior officials, including Director General of Police I Nongrang, were present during the launch event at the Police Officers’ Mess in Shillong.
According to officials, 79 of the vehicles were acquired through funding provided by the Centre under the Central Assistance to State Police Scheme. The government said the additions would help improve operational preparedness, transportation of personnel and faster response during emergencies.
The chief minister said the government had been focusing on expanding police presence in interior and border areas by upgrading infrastructure and filling long-vacant posts within the force. More than 3,000 personnel have recently been recruited as part of the effort to strengthen law enforcement across Meghalaya.
Following the event, Sangma posted on X that the new vehicles would help “strengthen mobility and operational efficiency at the grassroots level” and improve “response and outreach” across the state.
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