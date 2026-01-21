Meghalaya police intercept 18 Bangladeshi nationals in major border operation near Dawki

West Jaintia Hills police have apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts during a coordinated operation in the early hours of January 20, officials confirmed.

The operation, which began around 3:00 am, saw the West Jaintia Hills Police Special Team working alongside the Headman and Village Defence Party (VDP) of Demthring village to intercept multiple vehicles transporting undocumented foreign nationals near the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on intelligence that Bangladeshi nationals were being ferried from Jowai towards Dawki, authorities first detained four individuals travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number ML-04D/7339, driven by Vishal Dkhar of Dawki. The vehicle was intercepted near Sanmala Guest House in Amlarem following a pursuit from Lad Demthring.

Two Indian nationals, Meban Dkhar and Melari Rasmut, were also detained at Lad Demthring with their vehicle (ML-04D/4739) during the initial phase of the operation.

Information extracted during questioning revealed that three additional vehicles carrying Bangladeshi nationals were travelling from Jowai towards Dawki. Police swiftly placed naka checking points at the Amlarem market area, leading to the interception of three vehicles around 3:45 AM.

The intercepted vehicles were:

- ML-05AD/6424, driven by Blessing Pamthied of Jarain village

- ML-04D/4993, driven by Twel Rongngi of Shkentalang village

- ML-04E/0640, driven by Rimi Lyngdoh of Shkentalang village

These three vehicles were found to be transporting 14 Bangladeshi nationals.

The operation resulted in the seizure of five vehicles and the detention of 18 Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian touts, and five drivers. All individuals have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have registered a case in connection with the incident, with all those apprehended facing action "under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025," according to the official press release.

The Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills District, emphasised the force's commitment to border security, stating: "West Jaintia Hills Police reiterate its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the border."

Police have appealed to headmen and Village Defence Parties across the district to assist law enforcement in preventing illegal border crossings and maintaining community safety.