Meghalaya launches probe as recruitment irregularities' allegations surface in state

The Meghalaya police has initiated an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the appointment process conducted by the Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) in Shillong.

The investigation was initiated following an internal scrutiny and official correspondence with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the CGCA, they said.

A candidate had allegedly secured a government job using forged documents in April, the officials said.

A police complaint had been lodged in this regard, prompting an investigation, they added.

Earlier, a disturbing incident Had sparked outrage across Meghalaya, as five police personnel—including a sub-inspector and four constables—posted at the Sohra Police Station in East Khasi Hills district were suspended for allegedly assaulting a detainee and forcing him to drink water from a toilet.

The suspension follows a preliminary inquiry into a complaint lodged on July 7 by the detainee’s mother, who alleged that her son had been physically assaulted and subjected to inhumane treatment while in police custody.