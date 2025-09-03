Meghalaya police investigation finds Shillong syringe attack report false

East Khasi Hills police have determined that a widely reported syringe attack on a minor girl in Shillong's Jaiaw area did not happen as described in the original complaint, following a thorough investigation that examined all available evidence.

The case, which initially sent shockwaves through the community in August, involved claims that two helmet-wearing men on a motorcycle had forcibly injected a 15-year-old student with an unknown substance in Jaiaw before fleeing the scene.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, on September 2, said that investigators have conclusively established the incident did not unfold in the manner stated in the First Information Report filed at Lumdiengjri Police Station.

The investigation, registered as Case No. 108(08)2025 under Sections 123/125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, involved a detailed examination of physical evidence and the recording of witness statements before the court. Police will submit a final report to the competent court following legal procedures.

Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang had earlier hinted at discrepancies in the case, stating that preliminary findings suggested circumstances different from the initial report. The investigation examined all aspects of how the incident was said to have occurred.

The original complaint described a brazen daylight attack at 1:45 pm near the multipurpose youth centre of Jaiaw Presbyterian Church, where the student claimed two masked attackers on a motorcycle injected her with an unidentified substance. The girl reportedly experienced severe dizziness and required hospitalisation at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital.

The case had raised significant concerns about student safety in the area and prompted law enforcement agencies to launch a comprehensive investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage from multiple locations around the alleged incident site.

Police have not disclosed specific details about what their investigation revealed regarding the actual circumstances, but emphasised that all evidence was thoroughly examined before reaching their conclusion.