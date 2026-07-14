Meghalaya Police issue nationwide lookout for absconding rape accused

Meghalaya Police have issued a nationwide lookout notice and formed a special investigation team to trace a Shillong college student accused of raping a minor and sexually exploiting multiple young women, even as investigators appealed to other alleged victims to formally lodge complaints.

The accused has been absconding since allegations against him surfaced on social media earlier this month, prompting widespread public outrage.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the lookout notice, initially circulated in Mizoram, has now been extended across the country as police intensify efforts to arrest the accused.

Police said one FIR has been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station, and the complainant's statement has already been recorded. During the investigation, officers learned that there could be additional victims. Some women have been contacted over the phone and asked to come forward to record their statements and file formal complaints, but they are yet to do so.

The police also cautioned against relying on unverified claims circulating on social media that the accused had sexually exploited as many as eight women, stating that the number of victims cannot be confirmed until more complainants formally approach the authorities and their statements are examined.

Authorities also dismissed speculation that the accused had fled to Aizawl. According to police, they have remained in close coordination with their counterparts in Mizoram, who searched the accused's residence but did not find him there.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has condemned the alleged sexual abuse and demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation.

State Mahila Congress president Joplyn Shylla said the allegations, if proven, constituted a serious violation of the dignity, safety and rights of women. She urged investigating agencies to conduct an unbiased probe and ensure that legal action is taken promptly if sufficient evidence establishes criminal responsibility.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with the complainants, calling for survivors to be treated with dignity and compassion throughout the legal process. It reiterated its commitment to supporting survivors of sexual violence and stressed the need to ensure that women and girls can pursue education and live free from exploitation and abuse.

The case came to public attention after photographs of the accused, along with images purportedly linked to him, were widely shared on social media alongside allegations of sexual assault involving multiple young women.

Police have maintained that only the allegations contained in the FIR have been independently verified so far and said the investigation remains ongoing. They have again appealed to anyone who may have been similarly targeted to approach the police and file a formal complaint.