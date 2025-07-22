Meghalaya police issue over 1,000 challans as state intensifies crackdown on public smoking

East Khasi Hills district has emerged as the frontline of Meghalaya's most aggressive anti-tobacco campaign, with police stations across the region collectively issuing 1,178 challans and recovering nearly Rs 1 lakh in fines over the past three months.

The enforcement drive, targeting violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, has seen Cantonment Beat House and Lumdiengjri Police Station leading the charge with the highest number of bookings. Every police station, outpost, and beat house in the district has been mobilised for the operation.

The campaign extends beyond routine fines, focusing particularly on illegal tobacco sales near educational institutions and smoking in prohibited public spaces. This comprehensive approach aligns with the National Tobacco Control Programme implemented through Meghalaya's Health and Family Welfare Department.

"The campaign aims to change behaviour patterns and shield vulnerable populations—children, elderly citizens, and non-smokers—from harmful secondhand smoke exposure," explained a senior police official involved in the operation.

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive. A student from St. Anthony's College voiced support for the initiative, noting the impact on children and elderly individuals who suffer from smoke exposure in public spaces.

Dr Nabneeta D. Mawrie, the state's NTCP nodal officer, emphasised the health imperatives driving the campaign. According to official data, tobacco consumption contributes to 40% of all cancer cases and a staggering 90% of oral cancer instances.

"Eliminating tobacco use can prevent countless deaths. The police department's proactive involvement has been instrumental in advancing public health goals," Dr Mawrie stated.

The collaborative effort between Meghalaya Police and NTCP Meghalaya represents one of the state's most systematic approaches to tobacco control, with enforcement activities now extending across all districts as part of the broader National Health Mission framework.

The Rs 99,280 collected in penalties over the three-month period reflects both the scale of violations and the authorities' commitment to sustained enforcement rather than sporadic crackdowns.