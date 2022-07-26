The Meghalaya police have issued a nationwide lookout notice to all police stations in the states and union territories following Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak aka Rimpu’s disappearance.

The Meghalaya police issued the lookout notice today to all police stations to detain Bernard Marak if sighted and to alert Meghalaya police.

An underage girl was repeatedly raped by a man at Bernard's farmhouse in February, this year, and as a result, the District Sessions Court issued a non-bailable arrest order against him on Monday. This simultaneously led for the lookout notice after Bernard refused to surrender in connection with a case of immoral trafficking at his farmhouse

The police raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse last Friday based on the sexual assault case and made 69 arrests along with the recovery of illegal alcohol, contraceptives and bundles of unused condoms. Apart from the 69 arrested, six minors who were kept locked inside the farmhouse were also rescued safely.

On Saturday, West Garo Hills (WGH) Police continued their search at Marak’s farmhouse in Edenbari, on the outskirts of Tura. The farmhouse is a three-story home with roughly 30 rooms, according to the police.

Based on the findings of the police, the investigating team found the entire farmhouse as a brotherl run by Bernard and his accomplices.

In accordance with the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act of 1956, a complaint has been filed against Bernard, and the police have taken custody of all the arrested people who have been detained and sent them to court.