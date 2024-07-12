Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of four men discovered in Umpleng, East Jaintia Hills on July 6. The arrest was announced on July 11, five days after the grisly find shocked the community.

Authorities have registered a case under Khliehriat Police Station, case number 49(07)2024 u/s 103/3(5) BNS. While confirming the arrest, police are withholding the suspect's identity to protect the ongoing investigation.

The bodies were discovered by labourers working in a secluded area behind the Umpleng market on the morning of July 6. All four male victims were found with their hands bound and showing signs of extreme violence. One victim's injuries were particularly severe, with his head almost completely severed.

Law enforcement officials stated that the investigation is still active, with efforts underway to identify and arrest additional individuals involved in the crime.