The Meghalaya Police on September 26 apprehended a man for allegedly killing a woman at pahamsyiem village in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The body of the 19-year-old woman was found today at about 11.25 am and upon receiving the information the same, a team of Nongpoh police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was learnt that on September 26th morning the 30-year-old man allegedly killed the woman following a quarrel.

Later, after the enquiry, it was also ascertained that both the deceased and the accused were living together for a while.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and all legal formalities are being done as the police have arrested the culprit.