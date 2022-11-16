In a well-synchronised joint operation carried out by Ribhoi Police and East Jaintia Hills police, two smugglers were nabbed who tried to hoodwink cops by concealing gold biscuits in a specially designed shaper.

The police team seized two gold biscuits weighing 2.34 kg valued at Rs 1.5 crore, cash Rs 10.89 lakh, 1 car, 5 smartphones, and one laptop.

Calling it a day, the police team considers this as the biggest ever haul in a day.

Praising the police team for the biggest ever haul in a day, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took to Twitter and said, “In a well-synchronized ops, @RibhoiPolice & @ejhpolice nabbed 2 smugglers who tried to hoodwink cops by concealing gold biscuits in a specially designed shaper & recovered - 2.34 kg gold of ₹1.5 Cr Cash ₹10.89 Lakh 1 car, 5 smartphones, 1 laptop. Biggest ever haul in a day”.

Earlier on September 24, leaving no stone unturned in the war against drugs, Meghalaya police seized drugs worth more than Rs 18.33 crore, and about 134 traffickers were arrested in the last four months.



Speaking to reporters here on September 23, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi said that the Meghalaya Police is waging a war against drugs throughout the length and breadth of the state and has recovered drugs worth over 18.33 crores.



The DGP lauded the efforts put in by the state police, anti-narcotic task force, as well as a special branch for their timely collection and dissemination of intelligence.