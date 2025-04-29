East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed on April 28 that no Pakistani nationals currently reside in Shillong as well as the entire EKH district, following a recent directive ordering their departure from India.

Speaking to the media, Syiem said that the process was ongoing to review records to see if anybody had come, but as of then, they had checked and found that there were no Pakistani nationals in Shillong.

The confirmation comes after state police issued orders on April 25 directing all Pakistani nationals to leave India immediately, with specific deadlines based on visa type.

Those without long-term, diplomatic, or official visas were instructed to depart by April 27, while those on medical visas have until April 29. Pakistani nationals travelling on SAARC visas were required to exit by April 26.

Authorities warned that failure to comply would result in "stringent legal action as per law."

This directive follows heightened security concerns across India after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. The attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years, has prompted increased scrutiny of foreign nationals throughout the country and renewed border security measures in several states.