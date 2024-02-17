Meghalaya police official Amit Sinha, associated with the office of the Superintendent of Police in Ri Bhoi, lost his life in a car accident in Gurgaon during the early hours of Saturday.

Ri Bhoi SP Jagpal Sing Dhanoa confirmed the unfortunate demise of Unarmed Branch Sub Inspector Amit Sinha in the accident that occurred around 3 am. Amit, who was on an official visit to Delhi, was traveling with his friend Digvijay Singh at the time of the incident.

According to the FIR filed by Digvijay Singh, the duo had gone to have food in Sector 58, Gurgaon. While returning in the vehicle, driven by Digvijay, tragedy struck as another vehicle hit them from behind, resulting in the accident.

Tragically, Amit Sinha was declared dead by the medical officer at Sanar International Hospital in Gurgaon. Digvijay Singh, who was driving, sustained multiple injuries and is currently admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

The loss of Amit Sinha has sent shockwaves through the Meghalaya police community. The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation, and the FIR provides initial details about the incident.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the uncertainties on the roads, and the Meghalaya police fraternity mourns the untimely loss of a dedicated officer. The police and relevant authorities are actively looking into the details of the accident as they work to provide support to the grieving family and ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to this tragic event.