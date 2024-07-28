Police outposts in Meghalaya have undergone major improvements under the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund (PIRF) scheme, ensuring enhanced and progressive working conditions.

The Meghalaya government upgraded several police outposts, ensuring the provision of modern amenities like toilets, drinking water, and waiting rooms.

The Mallangkona Police Outpost saw the investment of Rs 17.5 lakhs.

Many outposts across the state were burdened with challenging conditions impacting efficiency and comfort.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the National People's Party (NPP) hailed the transitional shift that the outposts have received. The party stated, "From old and worn-out outposts to new and improved facilities. Under CM Conrad Sangma's leadership, the government has upgraded several Police Outposts with the PIRF scheme. These renovations provide modern amenities like toilets, drinking water, and waiting rooms."