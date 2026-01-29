Meghalaya police probe ISIS-linked threat poster ordering land eviction in West Garo Hills

A poster threatening residents to vacate their land in parts of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills has triggered a police investigation after it surfaced in Tura, with the message invoking the name of the Islamic State group.

The English-language poster warned members of the Garo community living in areas including Phubari, Rajabala, Tikrikilla, Sesla, Garobadha and Turisori to vacate their plots before 2027, failing which they would “face consequences”, according to a senior police officer.

“The poster was issued purportedly by Islamic State and carries the name of one Aminur Islam. Investigations are underway to ascertain the origin of the poster and the identity of those behind it,” the officer said, adding that the contents were being verified for authenticity.

The poster was found in Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills district, prompting heightened security measures in sensitive locations. Police said they were examining whether the use of an international terror organisation’s name was meant to mislead people and create panic. “A thorough investigation is on,” the officer said on January 29.

State minister Marcuise Marak said the government was treating the matter with seriousness. “Such threats are unacceptable and aimed at creating fear and disturbing communal harmony. The police have taken cognisance of it, and a case has been registered,” he said in a statement.

The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the killing of environmental activist Dilseng M. Sangma earlier this month. Sangma, associated with a Garo tribal organisation, was allegedly attacked by a mob while inspecting an illegal stone quarry in the Rajabala area.

Police had earlier said a group of NGO members went to verify complaints of illegal quarrying and were attacked at the site. The state government has since ordered strict action against illegal quarry operators, increased security deployment in vulnerable areas, and appealed to residents to maintain peace.

Authorities said they were coordinating intelligence inputs and community outreach to prevent misinformation and ensure calm as the probe continues across Meghalaya.