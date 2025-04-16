The Meghalaya police has issued a public appeal following a concerning rise in road traffic accidents along National Highway 6 in recent weeks.

Despite ongoing traffic enforcement measures, a series of crashes—many of them fatal—have continued to occur across the district.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the most common causes of these accidents include:

Over-speeding Driving under the influence of alcohol/Drunken driving Illegal parking, especially near sharp curves Overloaded vehicles Trucks and heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) driving in the wrong lane

“Though we are doing strict traffic enforcement but still, precious lives are being lost too frequently," a statement from the CMO read, further urging stakeholders to help amplify the issue to raise awareness and encourage responsible driving.

The police have also appealed to residents to report any dangerous driving or traffic violations by dialling the emergency helpline - 112.

“Help us to help you,” the message concluded, stressing the importance of community cooperation in saving lives.