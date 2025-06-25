Meghalaya police recover cache of weapons, ammunition in East Garo Hills jungle operation

A joint police operation in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district has led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition buried in dense jungle terrain near Chikama village.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team comprising officers from Williamnagar and Rongjeng police stations launched the search operation on June 23. The operation, which began at 11:30 pm, was led by the Additional Superintendent of Police from Williamnagar along with personnel from both stations.

The breakthrough came at approximately 2:00 am on June 24 when the team successfully unearthed the hidden weapons cache. The recovered arsenal included one country-made pistol, 212 suspected live AK ammunition rounds, 22 suspected anti-aircraft ammunition pieces, 13 damaged anti-aircraft ammunition without pellets, 11 loose pellets, and 52 rounds of 6.5 mm live ammunition.

All recovered items were seized on the spot in the presence of witnesses, following proper legal procedures. The weapons and ammunition have been secured as evidence while authorities continue their investigation into the origin and intended use of the cache.