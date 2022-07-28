The West Garo Hills police on Thursday recovered explosives and other weapons from the Tura MDC Bernand Marak’s ‘Rimpu Bagan’ farmhouse, where police had earlier busted a sex racket during a raid last July 22, 2022.

The major recovery comes after a team from the District Child Protection Unit and police went to Rimpu Bagan to collect the rescued children’s clothes and books, informed Superintendent of police VS Rathore.

The SP West Garo Hills informed that, “The police team discovered one small door-like structure during this exercise. Following explosives and other weapons were recovered when the police broke open the door.”

The recovered materials included 35 gelatine sticks, 100 detonators, four crossbows and 15 arrows.

“All items were seized in the presence of independent witnesses and will be presented in court shortly,” added the SP.

Following this, the district police will file charges against Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu under the Explosives Substances Act of 1908.

Bernard N. Marak, was arrested on 28 July in Uttar Pradesh after the Meghalaya police issued a nationwide lookout notice to all police stations in the states and union territories following his disappearance.

Following the next day, he was produced before a magistrate’s court in Hapur, by UP police.

On July 22, the police raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse based on the sexual assault case and made 69 arrests, along with the recovery of illegal alcohol, contraceptives, and bundles of unused condoms. Apart from the 69 arrested, six minors who were kept locked inside the farmhouse were also rescued safely.

In accordance with the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act of 1956, a complaint has been filed against Bernard, and the police have taken custody of all the arrested people who have been detained and sent them to court.