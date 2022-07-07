Meghalaya Police on Thursday nabbed 17 dacoits and recovered 45 bikes and 17 mobile phones in a well-synchronized operation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is headed by the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills (WGH) district.

Taking to social media, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote, “Dacoits from different areas tried to indulge in criminal activities to jeopardize the peace in Meghalaya but West Garo Hills Police nabbed 17 dacoits and recovered 45 bikes and 17 mobile phones in a well-synchronized operation. Kudos to Meghalaya Police. Urge all to support the police to curb the menace of organized crime”.

Seventeen mobile phones and other incriminating materials were confiscated from the detained individuals, despite police suspicions that inter-state vehicle theft gangs operate across all regions of Assam and Meghalaya.

The SIT probe found that the stolen bikes from Assam are being sold in Meghalaya and vice versa through garage mechanics and second-hand vehicle sellers.