The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has appealed to the state government to reconsider the issue of age relaxation for the recruitment of police personnel in the state.

In their letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Donbok Dkhar, the president of HITO stated, “We are writing to request you to please reconsider the issue of age relaxation for the recruitment of police personnel in the state. The recruitment process and the online application for the various vacant posts in the police and fire department are ongoing, and we urge you to show clemency on the age limit.”

Urging the government to consider young adults’ aspiration to serve the state through the police force, the organization also said, “We urge you to show leniency towards the various aspirants who have crossed the age limit due to the pandemic and its consequences on society and the daily lives of the people.” He further added, “With your kind consideration on the matter, it could mean a huge difference to those who seek employment, and the people themselves would be grateful towards you and your government. As the leader of the current MDA government, we urge you to consider the voices of the people who are struggling for jobs and employment.”

Speaking to India Today NE, HITO president Donbok Dkhar said, “Our demand is clear. We seek an age relaxation for the recruitment of constables in MLP (Meghalaya Police), especially after the onset of Covid-19 which has created barriers in people’s careers. We have raised a demand to increase the limit by 3 more years beyond the upper age limit. In 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) made some changes in recruitment for positions under the central forces and CISF. For candidates from the Scheduled Tribe category, the age limit is 21+5, which means 26 years. However, we requested the government to extend the same, at least by 3 years. The government may consider this, but it depends on the central government too, and we understand that.”

The HITO president also said, “On April 15, 2024, we met the CM Conrad K Sangma who assured the organization that he would relook into the matter. He informed us that no changes could be made under the MLP recruitment, which will remain the same. In October 2021, HITO had written to the government, and they had informed us that they cannot increase the upper age limit to 40, but they agreed to 37, which is 32+5 for departments except excise, MLP, home guard, which is clearly mentioned in the notification. It would thereby become 37 years for ST.”