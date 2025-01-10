Over 2,800 candidates have flooded three training centres in Jaintia Hills for a free police recruitment coaching programme organised by local MLA Wailadmiki Shylla. The three-day workshop, running from January 9-11, marks the programme's third edition.

Participants have registered across multiple recruitment categories, with 1,800 candidates in AB, 700 in UB, and 350 in UBSI classifications. The training sessions are being conducted simultaneously at Thomas Jones Synod College, Mihmyntdu, and Mukhla centres.

The curriculum focuses on examination essentials including English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge, tailored specifically to the police department's syllabus. A key emphasis is placed on helping candidates from rural areas who often lack access to proper study resources.

"The response has been incredible," Shylla posted on social media after the program's launch. The workshops aim to provide strategic guidance while setting realistic expectations, with organisers clearly stating that participation does not guarantee examination success or employment.

"I am confident that this workshop under my initiative will serve as a valuable guide for aspiring candidates, equipping them with the knowledge and strategies needed to excel in their exams. With focused sessions covering the syllabus in various subjects, this workshop is a step toward empowering our youth to achieve their dreams," he added.

The initiative serves both East and West Jaintia Hills districts, with a particular focus on supporting economically disadvantaged youth. Beyond police recruitment, the programme also aims to prepare candidates for upcoming Departmental Selection Committee (DSC) examinations.