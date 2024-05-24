Meghalaya Police, on May 23, registered a case against leaders of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) for their involvement in an eviction drive targeting alleged illegal settlers in the Lum Survey area on Thursday morning.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi, the case has been filed at the Sadar Police Station against HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem, Vice President Donbok Kharlyngdoh, Assistant General Secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit, and multiple other individuals.

The charges relate to the unlawful actions carried out by the HYC leaders and their associates during the eviction drive in Lum Survey earlier in the day.

"The case was registered in connection with the unlawful actions carried out by them in Lum Survey in the morning of 23/05/24," SP Ravi stated, adding that the investigation into the matter is currently in progress.