Meghalaya police register suo motu FIR after 18 killed in illegal coal mine blast in East Jaintia Hills

Authorities in East Jaintia Hills have filed a suo motu FIR following an explosion at an unauthorised coal mine that claimed 18 lives on February 5.

The case, registered at Khliehriat Police Station under multiple sections including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, and Explosives Substances Act, marks a significant legal step in addressing illegal mining operations in the region.

Police began investigating the incident after receiving reports of the blast at Mynsyngat in the Thangsko area, which falls under Umpleng Police Outpost jurisdiction. Senior officers rushed to the scene to verify the information and coordinate emergency response.

Rescue teams recovered all 18 bodies from the collapsed mine during operations that continued through the day. One injured person was pulled from the debris and taken to Sutnga Community Health Centre before being transferred to a larger medical facility for advanced treatment.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Special Rescue Team remain deployed at the site as recovery efforts continue.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar has appealed to the public for information about others involved in the illegal operation. Authorities have promised confidentiality and rewards for anyone who comes forward with useful leads.

The explosion highlights ongoing concerns about unregulated mining activity in Meghalaya's coal-rich districts, where illegal extraction continues despite government crackdowns.