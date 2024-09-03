Superintendent of Police (SP) East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger, disclosed crucial information on September 3 about the recent alleged rape case in Shillong. The incident, which occurred on August 29, has prompted swift action from local law enforcement.

According to SP Nongtnger, the victim knew one of the accused and visited his residence in Malki. He further explained that the alleged crime took place when no one else was present at the home.

He further revealed that a second suspect arrived at the house during this time and allegedly participated in the assault. Following the incident, a complaint was filed at Laitumkhrah Police Station on August 30.

Nongtnger highlighted the rapid response of his team, noting that one suspect was apprehended the same day the complaint was lodged. The second accused was arrested in Smit the following day. Both suspects have since appeared in court and been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The SP assured the public that his department is working diligently to complete the chargesheet within the legally mandated two-month timeframe. He emphasised the importance of thorough and timely investigation in such cases.