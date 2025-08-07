Meghalaya police rolls out traffic helplines to ease congestion, boost emergency response

To address persistent traffic issues and improve emergency coordination in Shillong, the Meghalaya Police has launched seven branch-specific traffic control helpline numbers across East Khasi Hills District.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem on Thursday described it as a targeted effort to reduce response time during traffic disruptions and emergencies.

"Given Shillong's hilly terrain and narrow roads, characteristics it shares with many other hill stations, the city is particularly vulnerable to traffic snarls, especially during peak hours and inclement weather. These helplines are a step toward building a more responsive and efficient traffic management system," Syiem said.

Each traffic branch in the district now has its own dedicated helpline number, allowing residents to report roadblocks, breakdowns, accidents, or unsafe road conditions directly to the concerned unit. This decentralised model is expected to speed up responses and improve coordination across key traffic zones in the city.

The new helpline numbers are as follows:

Laban Traffic Branch: 69093-96411

Laitumkhrah Traffic Branch: 69093-96412

Rynjah Traffic Branch: 69093-96413

Lumdiengjri Traffic Branch: 69093-96414

Sadar Traffic Branch: 69093-96415

Madanrting Traffic Branch: 69093-96416

Mawlai Traffic Branch: 69093-96417

Police officials are urging the public to contact the relevant helpline for any traffic-related issues.

Shillong has long struggled with traffic congestion, particularly in the central business districts and residential areas where roads are narrow and vehicle density is high. The new helpline system is being seen as a practical step toward long-term improvements in traffic regulation and public safety.