Meghalaya Police have enlisted the support of Assam police to track down the perpetrators behind the assault of minors in South West Garo Hills. A senior police official confirmed the collaboration, stating they are pursuing leads and coordinating closely with Assam counterparts.

Bernard N Marak, BJP state vice president, urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure justice, emphasising the severity of the crime committed during the Chenga Benga Mela.

Although no arrests have been made so far, South West Garo Hills Police are intensifying efforts, aided by Assam police, to identify and apprehend suspects. Superintendent Vikas Yadav expressed optimism about a breakthrough soon.

The incident, involving the assault of four minors, occurred on April 16 near the Chenga Benga Mela venue. Despite initial reports suggesting a communal angle, police clarified the victims were wrongfully confined and subjected to physical and sexual abuse. The case remains under investigation as authorities strive for justice while dispelling misinformation circulating on social media platforms.