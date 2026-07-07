Meghalaya police seize 116 vials of suspected heroin, arrest husband-wife duo
A joint AID and ANTF drive in East Khasi Hills led to the seizure of 116 vials of suspected heroin and the arrest of a husband-wife duo. The operation also flagged identity documents from other states for verification as the crackdown continues.
- A joint AID-ANTF operation was carried out in East Khasi Hills
- Police checked 35 individuals during the ongoing crackdown on infiltration and drugs
- Several people fled while verified individuals produced identity and residence documents
A joint anti-infiltration drive by the Anti-Infiltration Directorate (AID) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) led to the seizure of 116 vials of suspected heroin and the arrest of a husband-wife duo in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.
The operation was carried out on July 6 as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal infiltration and drug trafficking. Police checked 35 individuals during the drive.
While several people fled on seeing the police team, those who were verified produced identity and residential documents issued by other states. Police said the documents will be sent for verification with the respective authorities.
During the operation, ANTF personnel apprehended Rahim Ali, 43, and Jaibanu, 35, who are husband and wife. A total of 116 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 14.42 grams, were recovered from their possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.
A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said further investigation is underway.
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