Meghalaya police seize 17,000 tonnes of illegal coal after deadly mine blast

Police in Meghalaya have confiscated over 17,000 metric tonnes of illegally mined coal and 25.5 kg of explosives from abandoned mines in East Jaintia Hills, escalating their drive against unlawful mining activities.

The raid, conducted overnight on February 20-21, targeted sites in the district and yielded 17,322 metric tonnes of coal along with the explosive material. No arrests occurred during the operation, according to East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania.

This action follows a devastating blast on 5 February at an illegal coal mine in Thangsku, which claimed 34 lives and injured several others. Since then, police have registered 94 FIRs and arrested 22 individuals linked to illegal mining and transport.

The state government responded swiftly by forming a Special Investigation Team to probe the blast and a judicial inquiry commission to scrutinise enforcement shortcomings. The Meghalaya High Court is overseeing proceedings, requiring senior police officers to attend hearings.

Officials emphasise that operations will persist in high-risk areas of East Jaintia Hills, with firm legal measures against those engaged in coal extraction, storage, or transport.