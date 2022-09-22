Continuing its war against drugs Meghalaya police on September 21 arrested one person along with heroin from Shillong city.

The foot patrol party of Pasteur Beat House apprehended one suspected drug peddler who was moving around suspiciously at Polo Bazar, Shillong.

The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills (EKH) followed it up and from his possession 18 vials containing 1.85 gms of heroin, 1 black colour Nokia mobile phone, and cash amounting to Rs. 1750 were recovered. A case is being registered under the NDPS Act.

Earlier in August, Meghalaya Police seized over 1500 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.7 crore in the East Jaintia Hills district.