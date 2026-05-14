Meghalaya police seize 30,000 explosive detonators, arrest two Assam men in East Jaintia Hills
Meghalaya police intercepted a car in East Jaintia Hills and recovered 30,000 detonators allegedly being transported without authorisation. The seizure led to the arrest of two Assam men and a wider probe into the supply chain.
- The car was intercepted at 2.30 am near Umkiang's 2 Kilo area
- Police found the detonators hidden inside two cartons and a gunny bag
- Officials said the explosive consignment was being moved without legal authorisation
Meghalaya police seized 30,000 explosive detonators during a late-night naka checking operation in East Jaintia Hills district and arrested two men from Assam for allegedly transporting the consignment illegally.
The operation was carried out around 2:30 am on May 13 at 2 Kilo area under Umkiang village, where a naka party from Umkiang Police Patrol Post intercepted a white Hyundai Eon bearing registration number AS-10-A-5916 that was travelling towards Silchar.
During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered the detonators concealed inside two carton boxes and a gunny bag. Officials said the explosive materials were being transported without legal authorisation.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kamrul Ali Laskar and Ibrahim Uddin Laskar.
A criminal case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita read with Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.
Police said an investigation is underway to trace both the source and intended destination of the explosives, along with any possible links connected to the transportation network.
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