Meghalaya police seized a huge consignment of alcoholic beverages ranging from beer to whisky that was being brought for sale in the black market in the Resubelpara area in North Garo Hills at around 10:45 AM on Tuesday.

A total of 342 bottles of alcohol have been seized by the Meghalaya police.

North Garo Hills Police while conducting a normal check stopped a vehicle (Tata Nano) bearing Assam registration and during the inspection, they found the vehicle is loaded with Indian-made foreign liquor, namely Tuborg and kingfisher beers, royal stag, OC blue, Mc. Dowells and blenders pride whiskies.

The liquor consignment was for Resubelpara's black market sellers in the Dekachang market and Nangaburi markets.

The total consignment is said to be around Rs 60,000 rupees in the Indian market.