Meghalaya Police seize 9.77 grams of suspected heroin in Ri-Bhoi, one arrested

Police in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district arrested a man after 9.77 grams of suspected heroin was seized from his possession, officials said.

The accused, identified as David Marwein, was intercepted by toll gate staff around 12:50 pm on September 29 while he was riding a scooter bearing registration number ML 05 AH 7002. He was stopped on suspicion of carrying contraband.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Superintendent of Police, following which a Gazetted Officer was deputed, and independent witnesses were arranged, according to the police.

After completing the required legal formalities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police conducted a search and recovered a soap box containing suspected heroin weighing 9.77 grams.

A case has been registered at Byrnihat Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.