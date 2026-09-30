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Meghalaya Police seize 9.77 grams of suspected heroin in Ri-Bhoi, one arrested

Meghalaya Police seize 9.77 grams of suspected heroin in Ri-Bhoi, one arrested

Toll gate staff intercepted a scooter rider in Ri-Bhoi and police later seized suspected heroin from him. The case was registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is under way.

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Meghalaya Police seize 9.77 grams of suspected heroin in Ri-Bhoi, one arrested
Story highlights
  • Toll gate staff intercepted scooter rider around 12:50pm on September 29
  • Police informed the Superintendent before deputing a Gazetted Officer and witnesses
  • Search formalities under the NDPS Act were completed before the recovery

Police in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district arrested a man after 9.77 grams of suspected heroin was seized from his possession, officials said.

The accused, identified as David Marwein, was intercepted by toll gate staff around 12:50 pm on September 29 while he was riding a scooter bearing registration number ML 05 AH 7002. He was stopped on suspicion of carrying contraband.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Superintendent of Police, following which a Gazetted Officer was deputed, and independent witnesses were arranged, according to the police.

After completing the required legal formalities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police conducted a search and recovered a soap box containing suspected heroin weighing 9.77 grams.

A case has been registered at Byrnihat Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Sep 30, 2026
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