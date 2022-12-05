Meghalaya Police on December 5 recovered arms and ammunition from Garobadha in the state's ANTF West Garo Hills.

Acting on a specific input, the police conducted an operation at Garobadha and recovered a black air pistol, one live 7.62 mm ammunition, and one vehicle bearing registration no. AS-01-AK-6596 and arrested three persons in connection with it.

In addition to this, nearly 848 Tramadol Hydrochloride Acetaminophen and Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Capsules, three Mobile Phones, 98 Nitcon10 tablets, a live Shotgun Cartridge, live 7.62 mm ammunition and one silver color Maruti Wagon R Car.

Three arrested persons were identified as Ranggam Marak alias Jona, son of Bijen D Sangma, resident of Latrigre, Ampati, SWGH, Sakwan Ch. Sangma son of Manjeng Ch. Marak resident of Wakantagre, Mukdangra, and Conrad K Marak, son of late Dominic Ch. Marak, resident of Matchakolgre,Tura, West Garo Hills.

A case has been registered following the arrests and one investigation is underway.

Earlier on October 14, 2022, carried out a counter-insurgency operation in the West Garo Hills district and recovered ammunition, pistol, and magazine among others.

As per police, on 14th October 2022 at around 8:00 PM based on credible source information, a Counter-Insurgency Operation was conducted at Nikikona village, in Rajabala, West Garo Hills by a team from Phulbari Police Station.

During an operation, the Meghalaya Police in West Garo Hills recovered one pistol, and magazine along with a motorcycle bearing Registration No. ML-08G-4295 and a scooty without registration along with three mobiles and sim cards.