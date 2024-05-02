In Meghalaya. the East Jaintia Hills Police, under the leadership of Dr. L R Bishnoi, Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, has made substantial strides in combating illegal drug trade. Over the past five days, the relentless efforts of the police force have resulted in the seizure of four high-value drug hauls, collectively valued at a staggering Rs 10.6 Crores.

The latest operation conducted today yielded yet another major breakthrough, with law enforcement authorities intercepting a consignment of heroin valued at Rs 1.1 Crores. Accompanying the contraband was a luxury car, suspected to be associated with the illicit drug trade. In a swift and decisive action, the East Jaintia Hills Police apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in drug trafficking.