Meghalaya Police on November 18 seized high-grade heroin worth Rs 14 crore and apprehended three alleged traffickers in the state's Ribhoi district.

Acting on a tip-off, the state police seized 158 boxes containing the heroin which originated from Manipur and was heading towards Shillong.

Apart from arresting three traffickers, the police also seized one bus and three mobile phones.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, ''.

@RibhoiPolice

diligently followed a tip off & nabbed 3 notorious traffickers from Manipur in the wee hours today & seized-

-158 boxed high grade Heroin worth ₹14 Crore originated from Manipur & consigned to Shillong

-1bus

-3 mobiles''.

.@RibhoiPolice diligently followed a tip off & nabbed 3 notorious traffickers from Manipur in the wee hours today & seized-

-158 boxed high grade Heroin worth ₹14 Crore originated from Manipur & consigned to Shillong

-1bus

-3 mobiles@AmitShah @narcoticsbureau @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/WKCzmVKP6z — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 18, 2022

The Chief Minister further expressed hope that this development will ignite the performance of cops on the frontline.

In September this year, leaving no stone unturned in the war against drugs, Meghalaya police had seized drugs worth more than Rs 18.33 crore, and about 134 traffickers have been arrested in the last four months.



Speaking to reporters here on September 23, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi said that the Meghalaya Police is waging a war against drugs throughout the length and breadth of the state and has recovered drugs worth over 18.33 crores.



The DGP lauded the efforts put in by the state police, anti-narcotic task force, as well as a special branch for their timely collection and dissemination of intelligence.

According to the DGP, the drugs recovered in the last four months included 3.62 kgs of heroin, 4,500 kgs of ganja, 150 grams of opium, 145 bottles of cough syrup, and 11,902 amphetamine tablets, 31 vehicles, including 4 trucks, 90 mobile phones, 1 gun with a few rounds of ammunition and cash of Rs 24.22 lakh were also seized.