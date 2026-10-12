Meghalaya Police seize heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore, four arrested in East Jaintia Hills

Meghalaya Police seized suspected heroin weighing approximately 409.89 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.5 crore, from an ambulance during a routine naka checking operation in East Jaintia Hills district early Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, the seizure took place at around 1 am at Damcherra in the Kuliang area under Umkiang Police Patrol Post.

Police detained a Maruti Eeco ambulance bearing registration number ML-13-B-1459 after checking the vehicle, which was travelling from Silchar in Assam towards Guwahati. During the inspection, personnel found 27 plastic soap-sized boxes containing the suspected contraband concealed inside the vehicle.

Four occupants of the ambulance were arrested in connection with the seizure. They were identified as Alom Hussain Laskar, Nazim Uddin Burbhuiya, Manir Hussain Mazumdar and Hashina Mamata Choudhury, all residents of Silchar, Assam.

A case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station under Case No. 39(10)2026, invoking Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police said the operation at the state's eastern entry point was part of an ongoing statewide crackdown on transit crime networks.

The press release was issued by Shailendra Bamaniya, IPS, Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills district.