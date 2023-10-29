Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on October 29 praised the East Jaintia Hills Police for their recent success in seizing a significant quantity of heroin, worth Rs 1.5 Crores, from a notorious interstate drug trafficker near Khliehriat.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Sangma voiced his concerns about the persistence of drug traffickers in targeting the youth of Meghalaya. He emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of its young population. He gave credit to the East Jaintia Hills Police for their commendable efforts in curbing the drug menace.

"This resolute action is a testament to the steadfast commitment of @MeghalayaPolice under Dr. L. R. Bishnoi, Director General of Police, towards a #drugsfreeMeghalaya," Chief Minister Sangma stated, applauding the police force's dedication.

In a related development, on October 25, the East Khasi Hills district police conducted a series of vice raids during the Puja celebrations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. The operations resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of liquor from various locations in the district.

The police seized a total of 1,02,910 ml of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 260 liters of illicit liquor, and 15,100 ml of beer. These measures, along with rigorous patrolling, were carried out to prevent untoward incidents in the city during the festive event.

The vice raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Paltan Bazar, Jeep Stand, Mawblei area, Khlieh Lew, Meat Market, Mawlonghat, Urkaliar, Laitumkhrah Market, Mawbah, Jhalupara, and Polo Market. The police presence and actions were aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.