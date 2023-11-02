Meghalaya Police, under the leadership of Director General of Police (DGP), carried out a successful operation on November 2, seizing a massive 2.77 kilograms of Yaba tablets valued at Rs 1 crore. The operation resulted in the arrest of one individual, who is believed to be a notorious drug trafficker. The swift and resolute action by the East Jaintia Hills Police thwarted the traffickers' sinister plans and underscores the commitment of Meghalaya's law enforcement agencies in combating the drug menace.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his appreciation for the diligent efforts of the state's police force. He stated, "The sinister design of drug traffickers is to ensnare our youth in the clutches of addiction and to erode the essence of Meghalaya. But our Meghalaya Police, under DGP, stands resolute! The prompt action by East Jaintia Hills Police thwarted their plans by nabbing a notorious trafficker at Ladrymbai PS and seized 2.77Kgs of Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore."

This recent success comes just days after Meghalaya Police, on October 29, exhibited their commitment in the fight against illegal narcotics. The police apprehended a notorious drug trafficker and confiscated a significant amount of heroin worth Rs 15 lakh from his rented house in Shillong.