Leaving no stone unturned in the war against drugs, Meghalaya police have seized drugs worth more than Rs 18.33 crore and about 134 traffickers have been arrested in the last four months.



Speaking to reporters here on September 23, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi said that the Meghalaya Police is waging a war against drugs throughout the length and breadth of the state and has recovered drugs worth over 18.33 crores.



The DGP lauded the efforts put in by the state police, anti-narcotic task force, as well as special branch for their timely collection and dissemination of intelligence.



According to the DGP, the drugs recovered in the last four months included 3.62 kgs of heroin, 4,500 kgs of ganja, 150 grammes of opium, 145 bottles of cough syrup, and 11,902 amphetamine tablets, 31 vehicles, including 4 trucks, 90 mobile phones, 1 gun with a few rounds of ammunition and cash of Rs 24.22 lakh were also seized.



He also informed that in the last couple of days, the district police have recovered nearly 400 grams of heroin, 2 motorbikes, 1 vehicle and cash of Rs 5.5 lakh.



A total of 134 drug dealers have been arrested in 48 cases so far. Of these, 123 are from Meghalaya and 11 from other states like Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, which indicates that the drug traffickers are inter-state gangs. Also, 125 are males and 9 are females.



Five of the arrested were repeat offenders, and booking them under the NDPS Act is in process.



The DGP further informed that most of the drug trafficking is taking place in eight of the twelve districts of the state, which include East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia and West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills, and South Garo Hills—are where the majority of drug trafficking occurs.

"Out of 48 cases, 50% are registered in the East Khasi Hills and the next highest registration is in the West Garo Hills, followed by Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills," he said.



The four districts which have not registered a single case under NDPS are Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, and South West Garo Hills.



"18 out of 76 police stations have shown registration of NDPS Act cases. Therefore, we will concentrate on these 18 thanas to break the supply chain of the drug traffickers, "the DGP stated.



He further informed us that the East Khasi Hills police on September 23 launched a massive operation while the whole town was sleeping – in Mawlai and surrounding areas.



"Our team was successful in the recovery of 390 grams of heroin, 15 grams of cannabis, 6 mobile phones, one vehicle, and Rs 4.5 lakh cash. The day before yesterday, the East Khasi Hills police also conducted an operation against drug traffickers and recovered 64 grammes of heroin, 5 mobile phones, 1 vehicle and Rs 10,000 cash, "he said.



Meanwhile, the state police have also launched a massive drive against bike lifters, mostly from Tura and Shillong.



"During the last four months, the police have recovered 141 stolen bikes, arrested 61 bike lifters and registered 90 cases against them," the DGP further stated.