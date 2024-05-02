The East Jantia Hills police have apprehended a notorious drug trafficker, furthering their crackdown on illicit drug trade in the region. This latest operation resulted in the seizure of heroin and Nitrajepam with an estimated value of Rs. 10 lakh. The successful bust marks the third in a series of operations conducted by the police within a span of just four days, underscoring their relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The apprehension of the drug trafficker and the subsequent seizure were announced by the East Jantia Hills police, who have been actively engaged in combating narcotics-related crimes in the region. The swift and decisive action taken by law enforcement reflects their unwavering commitment to curbing the menace of drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

In a commendation of the East Jantia Hills police's relentless efforts, the Meghalaya Police took to Twitter to acknowledge their outstanding work and tweeted, “"Huge shoutout to @ejhpolice for their stellar work! Today, they apprehended a notorious drug trafficker, seizing Rs. 10 lakh worth of Heroin & 24 strips of Nitrajepam. This marks their 3rd successful bust in just 4 days, highlighting their unwavering dedication. Kudos to the team,”