Meghalaya Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and officers from Lumshnong Police Station in East Jaintia Hills District apprehended an interstate drug peddler on May 25, seizing heroin valued at around Rs 22 lakh.

The accused, a resident of East Khasi Hills District, was intercepted during an early morning Naka checking operation near Lumshnong Police Station at approximately 6:30 AM. He was travelling in a Tata Sumo vehicle bearing the registration number ML05 Q 6270.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered two soap boxes containing a yellowish-orange powdery substance, which initial tests identified as heroin.

Along with the suspected narcotics, the law enforcement authorities confiscated a mobile phone and the Tata Sumo vehicle reportedly used for transportation purposes.

Subsequent to the seizure, a case has been registered against the accused under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.