Shillong Police, on April 27, said that they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge the suspects involved in the alleged gang rape of a young woman in September 2023 in the Nongthymmai area.

Rituraj Ravi, the Superintendent of Police for East Khasi Hills, confirmed that the police possess substantial evidence, including video footage. "There is video footage. We are confident of filing the charge sheet within the stipulated time," stated the SP.

All four suspects, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the crime. They are accused not only of sexually assaulting the victim but also of recording the incident and sharing it online. Video snippets of the alleged crime were disseminated via WhatsApp.

After a video depicting the incident circulated online, the victim, originally from Madanrting, came forward to disclose her ordeal. She alleged that she was gang raped by the four suspects at a rented residence in Nongthymmai in September of the previous year.