Meghalaya Police stun defending champions Langsning 2-1 in Shillong Premier League

Meghalaya Police pulled off the first major upset of the Shillong Premier League 2026, beating defending champions Langsning 2-1 at the SSA Stadium.

Rapborlang Marwein put Meghalaya Police ahead just before half-time before setting up Aldrin Ramsiej for the second goal in the 89th minute. Langsning substitute Rohan Manar pulled one back in stoppage time, but the champions could not find an equaliser.

Both sides made changes to their starting XIs after a lengthy gap between their opening-round fixtures and Tuesday's match. Meghalaya Police brought in Niawkorlang Kyndiah and Balmingstar Lyngkhoi, while Langsning made four changes, with Nister Roy Suting, Richie Kharbani, Chusrang Sangma and Samuel Phawa coming into the side.

Langsning, returning just days after their Durand Cup 2026 exit, struggled to create clear chances in the opening half. Richie Kharbani headed wide in the 32nd minute before being denied by Meghalaya Police goalkeeper Eveningstar Bareh a minute later.

Meghalaya Police were the more adventurous side and were rewarded in the 44th minute. Marwein's free-kick from the left took a deflection inside the box and found its way into the net after Langsning goalkeeper Nister Roy Suting was unable to see the ball clearly as a teammate attempted to clear it.

Rather than sit back after taking the lead, Meghalaya Police continued to press. Marwein came close to adding another early in the second half after combining with Everestarly Rynjah, but he was unable to get his shot away after being crowded out by the Langsning defence.

Langsning struggled to bring Syed Ahmed into the game. The striker, who scored four goals in the Durand Cup, had one notable opportunity in the second half, but his header was comfortably collected by Bareh.

Both sides then missed opportunities. Mebanshngain Kurkalang headed Kyrmenskhem Mukhim's cross over the bar, while Meghalaya Police forward Pynshaidor Nongrang failed to capitalise after Langsning's defence handed him a clear opening.

Meghalaya Police finally sealed the points in the 89th minute. Marwein broke forward with three Langsning defenders around him before spotting Ramsiej making an unmarked run on the left. He played the ball across to Ramsiej, who finished past Nister to make it 2-0.

Langsning responded almost immediately. Manar's low finish in the third minute of stoppage time gave the defending champions hope, but Meghalaya Police held on to secure their first win of the season.

The result takes Meghalaya Police to four points from two matches and puts them at the top of the table. They had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rangdajied United. Langsning remain on three points, earned from their 1-0 win over Sawmer in their opening fixture.

Nangkiew Irat will face Nongkseh at 4pm on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off 1-0 results in the opening round, with Nongkseh beating Mylliem on July 27 and Nangkiew Irat losing to Shillong Lajong on July 29.