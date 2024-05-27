Meghalaya Police, on May 27, issued summon notices to leaders of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) for allegedly carrying out an 'unlawful' eviction drive at Lum Survey. The move comes after a case was registered against HYC president Roykupar Synrem, vice president Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, and assistant general secretary Isaac Basaiawmoit on May 23.

The notices, issued by Sub Inspector BS Sangma, direct the HYC leaders to appear before the investigating officer at Sadar Police Station at 1 pm on May 28. Failure to comply with the summons could lead to their arrest under sections 41A (3) and (4) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the notice, during the investigation of the registered FIR, reasonable grounds were found to question the HYC leaders to ascertain facts and circumstances related to the present investigation.

The alleged 'unlawful' eviction drive by the HYC has sparked controversy, prompting the police to take swift action. The summons could shed light on the events surrounding the incident and the council's involvement.