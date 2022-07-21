Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi on Wednesday said the police fully support the government’s decision to have peace dialogues with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Bishnoi said that the process is going in the right direction. “Let us wait for some days, and the people of Shillong will get some good news,” he said.

He was responding to a query on the government’s decision to grant safe passage to the leaders of the HNLC to come to the negotiating table.

Stating that the state police always want peace in the state, the DGP said, “We also support the initiative taken by the government and we want permanent peace to prevail in this magnificent state of Meghalaya.”

The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) President Sadon K. Blah, who is also the interlocutor for the banned militant outfit, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), informed on Tuesday that there has been an agreement between the Central Government, the State Government and HNLC to provide a safe passage for the leaders of the banned outfit to enter the State to commence the peace talks.

Notably, the Meghalaya government has appointed Peter S. Dkhar, IAS (retired Indian Administrative Service) as the interlocutor for facilitating the peace talks with the banned military outfit HNLC.

While the outfit has appointed the HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah, to represent the outfit while having peace talks with the interlocutors appointed by the government. Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi on Wednesday said the police fully support the government’s decision to have peace dialogues with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Speaking to reporters, Dr Bishnoi said that the process is going in the right direction. “Let us wait for some days, and the people of Shillong will get some good news,” he said.

He was responding to a query on the government’s decision to grant safe passage to the leaders of the HNLC to come to the negotiating table.

Stating that the state police always want peace in the state, the DGP said, “We also support the initiative taken by the government and we want permanent peace to prevail in this magnificent state of Meghalaya.”

The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) President Sadon K Blah who is also the interlocutor for the banned militant outfit, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), informed on Tuesday that there has been an agreement between the Central Government, the State Government and HNLC to provide a safe passage for the leaders of the banned outfit to enter the State in commencing the peace talk.

Notably, the Meghalaya government has appointed Peter S Dkhar, IAS (retired Indian Administrative Service) as the interlocutor for facilitating the peace talks with the banned military outfit HNLC.

While the outfit has appointed the HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah, to represent the outfit while having peace talks with the interlocutors appointed by the government.