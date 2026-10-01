Meghalaya Police suspend four personnel over alleged illegal collection from trucks

Four police personnel have been suspended, and a senior officer transferred, following allegations that money was being collected illegally from heavy vehicles at temporary check posts in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The action followed reports and videos circulated on social media alleging that members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) had entered check posts at Mawkhanu under Diengpasoh Police Station and Thangshalai under Mawryngkneng Police Station. The allegations claimed that police personnel deployed at the locations were collecting money from heavy vehicles.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said a preliminary enquiry was ordered after the allegations surfaced. The enquiry found that personnel from Diengpasoh Police Station had been assigned to conduct naka checking at a temporary check post at Mawkhanu.

According to police, the stated purpose of the naka was to prevent theft, robbery and dacoity involving highway travellers and strengthen security along the highway.

During the preliminary verification, no money was found in the possession of the police personnel present at the Mawkhanu check post. Similarly, no money was found at the shed at Thangshalai. Police, however, said the absence of money during the verification did not conclusively establish or disprove the allegations contained in the videos.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, East Khasi Hills Police has initiated a departmental enquiry to establish the facts. One head constable and three unnamed branch constables have been placed under suspension pending the enquiry.

The officer-in-charge of Diengpasoh Police Station has also been transferred out in connection with the enquiry.

A special team was sent to the locations on Wednesday for further verification and investigation. The two temporary sheds at Mawkhanu and Thangshalai have also been dismantled.

The district police said any established case of illegal collection of money, extortion or corruption by police personnel would invite departmental action under the applicable rules.

Police have also urged truck drivers and vehicle owners not to make payments to personnel on the highway. Anyone facing a demand for money, harassment or other improper conduct has been asked to report it by dialling 112, contacting the Shillong Police Control Room at 6009196479, or approaching the office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills.

The police said the allegations would be examined through a fair and transparent enquiry and further action would be based on its findings.