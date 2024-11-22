The Meghalaya Police Central Recruitment Board has suspended its physical efficiency test with immediate effect after discovering deficiencies in the testing process conducted at two battalions.

The irregularities were found during tests held between November 18-21 at the 1st MLP BN Mawiong Shillong and 4th MLP BN Sohpian, according to a press release issued by the board.

"The Central Recruitment Board is committed to ensuring an error-free Physical Efficiency Test," stated Inspector General of Police Dalton P Marak, who chairs the recruitment board.

The suspension takes effect from November 22, with new test dates to be announced later. All candidates will be given equal opportunities to appear for the test when it resumes.

Candidates seeking information can contact the Central Recruitment Board office in Mawroh, Shillong or call the helpline at 633164273.