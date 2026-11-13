East Garo Hills Police have initiated an enquiry into an alleged incident of threats and intimidation against a vlogger in the Mangsang area of Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district.

In a press release issued on Friday, police said the incident involving a vlogger identified by the social media handle @ABfamily2024 had been reported on various social media platforms.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, police have initiated an enquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those involved.

East Garo Hills Police said appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The police appealed to the public to cooperate with the enquiry and refrain from spreading rumours or speculation that could hamper the investigation.

The statement was issued by the Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills district, on November 13.

