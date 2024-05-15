The police will file charge sheets against five arrested individuals for their alleged involvement in the three murder cases at Ichamati, Dalda and Mawlai Mawroh.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said, “We are making all efforts to expedite the investigation and to ensure the charge-sheeting of all three cases will be filed within the timeframe.”

It may be mentioned that four persons were arrested in connection with the murder cases at Ichamati and one was held in the Mawlai Mawroh murder case.

Meanwhile, the police challenged the district court’s decision to grant bail to a juvenile allegedly involved in the gangrape of a woman in Shillong.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the EKH SP said that the district council court passed an order granting bail to the juvenile, one of the four accused involved in the gangrape.

“We are challenging the merits of the particular order of the district council court but since the matter is subjudice, I will not comment on that so let’s see the outcome of that,” he said.

Three accused have been arrested in the gangrape case.

“The matter related to one accused who was a juvenile when the incident took place last year), is subjudice as it is pending before the High Court,” the SP said, adding, “We have registered that case and investigation is on.”