Meghalaya police to file second charge sheet in Sohra honeymoon murder case

Police in East Khasi Hills are preparing to file a second charge sheet in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon trip to Sohra in May.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that the supplementary report will include five names — the victim’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her partner Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assailants identified as Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

The charge sheet is being finalised pending forensic results from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad. Police expect to submit it by the third week of November, ahead of the initial December deadline.

Investigators believe they have strong evidence against all the accused but are waiting for the forensic confirmation before moving forward. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) maintains that the case has been built on solid grounds, following the first charge sheet filed on September 5 before the Sohra Sub-Division Court.

A separate supplementary charge sheet will also be filed against three others — Lokendra Tomar, Balbir Ahirwar, and Silome James — for their alleged role in tampering with evidence.

Raghuvanshi’s body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Riat Arliang near Weisawdong fall, exposing a murder plot that has gripped Meghalaya since May 23, when the killing took place.