The Meghalaya government has formally empowered senior police officers with the authority of Special Executive Magistrates, enabling them to take swift, independent action to maintain law and order across the state.

Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors General, and Superintendents of Police now have the legal backing to act decisively in situations that could escalate into public disorder.

The powers granted include preventive arrests, issuing bonds to ensure good behaviour, and initiating action against individuals suspected of planning cognisable offences.

Officers can also demand security bonds from repeat offenders, disperse unlawful assemblies using civil force, and issue conditional orders to remove nuisances. Further, they are authorised to impose prohibitory orders to preempt potential disturbances.